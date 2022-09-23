Show your support for Macmillan Coffee Morning in Portballintrae

Catherine King is hosting the annual event in Portballintrae Village Hall between 11am-1pm to coincide with the charity’s popular ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ initiative.

All money raised on the day will help to provide vital support services for people living with cancer, including the innovative Move More project.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Encouraging the public to support the event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The Move More project was first introduced in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in June 2019, and since then it has made a hugely positive impact on participants.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Move More Co-ordinator Catherine King wants to invite you to a fundraising coffee morning on Friday, September 30 in Portballintrae Village Hall between 11am-1pm to coincide with the charity’s popular ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ initiative

“Council is proud to have developed a strong partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, which is helping to improve the health and well-being of people living with cancer in the Borough, both physically and emotionally.

“Please come along to Portballintrae Village Hall on September 30 – enjoy a coffee with some friends and know that you are helping to make a positive difference to those people who are supported by the charity here every day.”

Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King, added: “I feel very privileged to help those affected by, or living with cancer, so that they become aware of the benefits of physical activity and are enabled to stay active at a level that’s right for them.

“Move More receives referrals from the point of diagnosis, through surgery, active treatment, palliative care and beyond, and so far 241 people living in Causeway Coast and Glens have availed of its services.

“We have held annual fundraising initiatives since 2019, and in that time we have raised an amazing £7114 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Every coffee that we pour and every coin we collect really does make a difference so make a date in your diary with friends and family and come along to Portballintrae Village Hall on September 30.”