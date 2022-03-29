‘Sign up for Auction of Hope 2’, says Martyn

Martyn Blair is one of the organisers of the ‘Auction of Hope 2’ will take place on Friday, April 8, to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI (AANI) and Cancer Fund for Children.

“Excitement is building for this colourful event which will see an array of wonderful items come under the hammer, with auctioneer Richard Beattie on the rostrum,” said Martyn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year the auction will be different.

Martyn Blair and his wife Barbara

“Although the public can still watch the auction and take part online, they will also now be able to go along to the beautiful Glenpark Estate where there will be a marquee for those present to take part in the auction and have a fabulous night.

“Or for those unable to attend in person it will be online via Marteye.

“The auction at Glenpark will be followed by a band and entry cost is just £10.

“Pre-registration for MartEye will be required through the Marteye app.

“The catalogue will be available over the next few weeks online on MartEye’s website and there really is something for everyone so make sure you have April 8 marked on the calendar.”

Martyn is an active supporter of Air Ambulance NI.

He has signed up to take part in an eight mile walk, along with family and friends, at this year’s Belfast City Marathon on Sunday, May 1.

Martyn explained: “As a member of the Air Ambulance NI Agribusiness Group, I was delighted to be asked by other members of the group to join them in the walk at this year’s Belfast City Marathon.

“My wife Barbara is also joining me on the day.

“Barbara and I are great supporters of the work of Air Ambulance NI.

“We have seen first-hand the exceptional work they do and know of many local people who have benefitted from the service.

“Living on a farm, we particularly appreciate the importance of this service to the rural areas of Northern Ireland and we are only too glad to fundraise to help sustain this crucial service.

“Any sponsorship would be gladly received.”

Anyone who would like to support Martyn, Barbara and their family and friends, please donate online via their fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaniagribusinessgroup

Anyone who is interested in any of the items up for grabs at this year’s Auction of Hope or have any queries on the event, please contact Libby Clarke on 07775584884.

The inaugural ‘Auction of Hope’ took place during lockdown in April 2021 and raised a phenomenal £92,450 for the two well-loved charities.