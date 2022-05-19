Loading...

Signed Larne FC shirt for raffle as Agewell Partnership trains for pop-up shop

Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEEAP) members are in training for their upcoming pop-up shop in Larne from Monday, May 30 to Saturday, June 4.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:37 pm

And thanks to a very kind donation from Larne Football Club, they will be raffling off a signed Larne FC shirt to raise funds for their work supporting older people across Mid & East Antrim.

The pop-up shops are part of a council initiative that supports community and voluntary groups. The shop is situated on Main Street in Larne and has been utilised by lots of groups from the area.

As well as fundraising, MEAAP will also be providing drop-in support for older people and selling a range of home handy aids and pre-loved books. For more information, get in touch on 028 25658604.

Jean Haveron, MEAAP trustee; Albert Watson, Larne FC vice-captain and Una McNaughton, IMPACTAgewell officer

