​A NINETY-year-old from Banbridge, with nerves of steel, has completed a charity skydive for Alzheimer’s Society.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daring Doris De Lacy, from Milfort Green, took the plunge on Sunday, July 13, jumping 15,000ft and soaring through the skies at 120mph!

The skydive was in memory of Doris’s husband, Hugh John, who sadly passed away in January 2023 in Rathfriland Manor Nursing Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2019.

​Daring 90-year-old Doris soaring through the skies!

Since the passing of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, the De Lacy family have been determined to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Two years ago, Caroline De Lacy - along with her two daughters - walked 91 miles from Banbridge to Rathfarnham in Dublin, where her mum and dad were originally from. They managed to raise an amazing £6,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

challenge

As Doris was unable to take part in the long-distance walk, she wanted to take on her own challenge for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The Banbridge lady took on the challenge to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Daughter Caroline told the Chronicle: “She said to me one day ‘I’d like to do a skydive’, and I replied ‘mum, you’re nuts!’

“I knew I couldn’t let her do it on her own, so I said I’d do it too.

“It has been put off for about a year, trying to get dry weather, no wind, no rain, and Sunday, July 13 turned out to be perfect conditions.

“We got a phone call that morning to say if we could make it up to Garvagh as soon as possible, we could jump that day.

​Thumbs up from Doris and daughter Caroline ahead of their skydive.

“So, we got in the car, drove and jumped!

“They were brilliant, and so kind and gentle with mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing what she has done. We did the 15,000ft jump and flew through the sky at 120mph. It was bonkers!

“I wanted mum to jump first so that I could keep an eye on her, but the video guy videoed me jumping first and then it was all about mum after that.

“We have fantastic footage of her skydiving, and she wasn’t a bit nervous.

“When she landed, she said she would go up and do it all again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a bottle of non-alcoholic bubbles and the reaction from everyone waiting was amazing.

“They all stood up and gave mum a round of applause. The crew in the hangar all stopped what they were doing and applauded her in. It was wonderful.”

Doris has raised almost £1,000, to date, and is grateful to everyone who has kindly contributed.

To make a donation towards the skydive challenge, please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/caroline-de-lacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi Stewart, Alzheimer’s Society Regional Fundraising Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “A skydive from 15,000ft is a challenge at any age but at 90 it is phenomenal, Doris is an inspiration to us all.

"It is only because of Alzheimer’s Society’s fundraisers, who like Doris have their own personal reasons for supporting us, that we can continue to give vital support to those living with dementia, fund groundbreaking research and campaign to make dementia the priority it should be.

“There are currently around 24,700 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland and almost one million people in the UK.

"Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia and we thank Doris for helping to give people living with the condition help and hope, for today and the future.

"If you’re worried about dementia, Alzheimer’s Society is here to help. Call our Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk.”

“Doris is an inspiration

to us all!”