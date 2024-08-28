Smyth’s EUROSPAR Ballymoney 'gets the kettle on' to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The annual event is being held in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children to raise vital funds for the charity and its service users across Northern Ireland.
The event will kick off September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. While the charity works hard to fundraise all year round, Cancer Fund for Children places a special focus on raising awareness and funds during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Shoppers at Smyth’s Eurospar Ballymoney can enjoy coffee, tea and a wide range of cakes and sweet treats, while volunteers from Cancer Fund for Children and staff throughout the in-store team will be holding bucket collections throughout the weekend.
Bronagh Luke from EUROSPAR NI said: “Since the beginning of our partnership 13 years ago, £1.8million has been raised for Cancer Fund for Children. Our coffee mornings are our biggest fundraising events each year and raise approximately £50,000 annually.
