Over 60 community organisations are tackling loneliness and isolation across the Borough with support from a Social Connections Grant and collaboration between a number of bodies.

The collaboration is happening between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Northern Health and Social Care Trust through the Causeway Loneliness Network, as well as the Causeway GP Federation and Limavady Health Centre Multi-Disciplinary Teams.

Grants of £500 were made available to support projects being delivered by 63 community groups and voluntary organisations, creating connecting opportunities and reaching out to people who are experiencing loneliness in our communities.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Loneliness and related mental health problems can affect anyone, at any stage in life. I want to commend our local community groups who provide much needed services and activities to ensure those who are vulnerable can access the support they need."

Ballykelly PTA Intergenerational Project: Standing from left: Maureen Duffy, Limavady GP Federation with Pear Mullan, classroom assistant, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace, Principal Alana Willis and Catherine Farrimond, Community Development Officer, joined by pupils from P3/4.

Yvonne Carson, Health and Wellbeing Manager (NHSCT) said: "Causeway Loneliness Network is delighted to support the Causeway Coast and Glens Social Connections Grant Programme.

“The programme has provided the opportunity for local community and voluntary organisations to apply for funding which has helped address loneliness and enabled those most in need of support to re-build their social connections impeded by the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Maureen Duffy, GP Social Worker, Limavady Health Centre PCMDT (Western Health & Social Care Trust), added: “Ballykelly Parent Teacher Association’s Intergenerational Gardening Project is a positive example of how funding like this can make a difference. From grass roots to family roots, what a great way for parents/grandparents to connect with the children in their school environment. All learning together and sharing skills in the lovely season of Spring.”

Reflecting on the recent Glenariff Community & Recreation Winter Warmer Project, Alex Larsen, Social Work Lead for Multi-Disciplinary Teams from Causeway GP Federation, said: “Our overall aim is to make connections and ensure that our local people feel valued and part of their community, and this project is certainly doing this in what is an isolated rural area.”

Seated from right: The Mayor Councillor Ivor Wallace enjoying some activities while Fern Major, Chair of Friends of Glenariff and Gabrielle Quinn Community Development Officer, look on. Also getting involved is Yvonne Carson representing Causeway Loneliness Network and members of the community