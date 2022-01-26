Social work team win Dragon’s Den

The Peripatetic Social Work team pitched the winning project of ‘Sea Swimming’ to the Dragons. The scheme was born from the very positive sea swimming experience young people, from selected children’s homes, enjoyed during the pandemic.

The Director of Children’s Services in the Trust Barbara Campbell, who welcomed the win, explained: “Sea swimming provided the young people and staff with an escape from the difficulties of the pandemic, improved their physical strength, flexibility, reduced stress levels and created opportunities to connect with others through their shared experience.”

Social workers from all across Northern Ireland apply to take part in the event, where they ‘pitch’ for funding from the Department of Health social work strategy to support their improvement initiatives.

This year there were eight finalists from all across the region.

Peripatetic Social Worker, Jennifer Hamilton said, “The staff and young people are absolutely delighted at winning this award! We cannot thank the Dragons enough for picking our pitch idea.

“We are excited and looking forward to rolling this programme out to our six children’s homes, giving more staff and young people the opportunity to enjoy this unique experience.