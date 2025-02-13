SoS Causeway campaign group to hold public meeting on Trust's hospital reconfiguration consultation
The SoS Causeway Hospital campaign group urged the public to have their say on the future of the Coleraine site, saying: “Did you know there is currently a hospital reconfiguration consultation running which closes on Friday, February 28?
"It is vital our community express their opinion on this. SoS Causeway Hospital will hold a public meeting to inform and discuss proposals.
"Please share this information and do your best to attend.”
The meeting will take place in Coleraine Town Hall on Monday, February 24 at 7pm.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has said that its consultation into the hospital framework “will address a number of areas including the need for hospital reconfiguration, how hospitals can work together for better outcomes, where services are and how people can get the services they need in a sustainable way.”