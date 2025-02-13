A Causeway Coast campaign group has urged the public to attend a meeting on the reconfiguration of hospitals in the Northern Health Trust.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SoS Causeway Hospital campaign group urged the public to have their say on the future of the Coleraine site, saying: “Did you know there is currently a hospital reconfiguration consultation running which closes on Friday, February 28?

"It is vital our community express their opinion on this. SoS Causeway Hospital will hold a public meeting to inform and discuss proposals.

"Please share this information and do your best to attend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local campaign group urged the public to express their opinions at the meeting. CREDIT SOS CAUSEWAY HOSPITAL

The meeting will take place in Coleraine Town Hall on Monday, February 24 at 7pm.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has said that its consultation into the hospital framework “will address a number of areas including the need for hospital reconfiguration, how hospitals can work together for better outcomes, where services are and how people can get the services they need in a sustainable way.”