The SOS Causeway Campaign has planned another rally to protest against the removal of maternity services from Coleraine.

Gemma Brolly, Chair of the campaign, confirmed that a rally will be held on July 15, at Causeway Hospital at 2pm.

Mrs Brolly also expressed her frustration and dismay at the actions of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust following a recent Board meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “The litany of obstructions that the Trust have sought to put in the way of the campaign is nothing short of scandalous.

The campaign will hold a rally at 2pm on Saturday, July 15 at Causeway Hospital. Credit: Gemma Brolly

"At the last Board meeting, the campaign was denied speaking rights and, at this meeting, we were asked to jump through several meaningless bureaucratic hoops to make a presentation the Board members refused to answer questions on despite being given adequate notice.”

Mrs Brolly continued: “We are aware Antrim Area Hospital had asked Causeway to take some of their admissions recently and were unable to, yet the Trust could not answer how these situations will be addressed after July 17.

"The campaign will meet to consider the offer of a meeting with the Chief Executive and senior officers directly to convey our ever-growing list of concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will fight tooth and nail for our hospital to be treated equally to Antrim or any other, that applies to access to services, recruitment, investment, everything needed to ensure our community have equal access to a high standard of health care.”

The SOS Causeway Campaign have organised another protest rally for July 15. Credit: Northern Ireland World

A spokesperson for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Ms Brolly was granted speaking rights at Thursday’s meeting of the Northern Trust Board and was invited to make a presentation to Members.

"Speaking rights are granted to provide an opportunity for individuals or groups to address Members of the Board; this opportunity is not intended as a question and answer session.

"Trust Board received a presentation on the process in place to take forward the transformation of maternity services, following the recent decision of the Permanent Secretary to approve the recommendation of the Trust Board that all hospital births should take place at Antrim Area Hospital, from 17 July 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This recommendation was made following consideration of an extensive consultation process in the local area. This presentation addressed many of the issues Ms Brolly had raised in advance of the meeting.

"During the meeting, an invitation was extended to Ms Brolly to meet with senior members of the Northern Trust to discuss any concerns or further questions she may have. We look forward to meeting with Ms Brolly in due course.

"At its meeting, Members of the Northern Trust Board again reiterated its commitment to maintaining acute services and an Emergency Department at Causeway Hospital, recognising it as a key part of the Trust’s acute hospital network.”