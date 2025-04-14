Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coleraine hospital campaign group is to send a deputation to a special workshop with members of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

SOS Causeway Hospital will make a presentation to the Council on Wednesday, April 16, to discuss the future of the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The group says that the presentation marks a ‘pivotal moment in the ongoing campaign to secure sustainable and equitable healthcare provision for the Causeway area’.

SOS Causeway Hospital also intends to hold a public meeting during which they will update the public on the deputation workshop meeting and recent findings.

SOS Causeway Hospital campaigners are to address members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council. CREDIT NI WORLD

The group says it will use the opportunity to ‘highlight the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and long-term planning in relation to services at Causeway Hospital’.

“We will continue to work for genuine and meaningful engagement with all stakeholders, and we will hold decision-makers to account,” said Gemma Brolly, Chairperson of SOS Causeway Hospital.

“This deputation is a vital step in ensuring that the voices of this community are heard. We demand that decisions affecting our hospital be made in the public interest, not behind closed doors.

"People are sick of being ignored outside of election time. We would impress upon all our elected representatives to attend Wednesday's meeting. Following this we will hold a public meeting, with details on this to follow soon.”

Retired physician Dr. Owen Finnegan, who served the Causeway community for over three decades, said: “Causeway Hospital has served this community with distinction – it is not only viable, but it provides the essential acute and emergency services that every community needs.

"Loss of inpatient acute services would result in longer travel times for urgent care resulting in poorer outcomes and deepened health inequalities.”

Chairperson Ms Brolly concluded: "We need to see strong leadership and a clear show of support from our councillors this week.

"This is not a time for silence or absence, it is a time for action."