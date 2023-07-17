A delegation from the SOS Causeway Hospital campaign group say they welcomed the opportunity to meet with a delegation from the Northern Trust, including Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh, on Friday.

The SOS Causeway Hospital delegation included Gemma Brolly, chairperson of the campaign , Eddy Curtis spokesperson for SOS Daisy Hill, Maurice Bradley MLA and William Taylor from Farmers for Action.

"Today we had the welcomed opportunity to meet with the Northern Trust both conveying our concerns and seeking answers to questions on behalf of many mothers in the Northern Trust,” said Ms Brolly.

"Present with us was Eddy Curtis from SOS Daisy Hill as we feel it is vital our communities support one another in the same determination to maintain first class healthcare in our local hospitals.

SOS Causeway Hospital campaign met with health trust representatives on Friday and staged a protest rally on Saturday. Credit Declan Roughan, Press Eye

"We feel we now have clearer communication and detail regarding the planned management of transfer of births from Causeway to Antrim hospital, however we continue to believe mothers and babies from Causeway Coast and Glens should have fair access to birth services in their locality.

"We expressed our regret at the unfair playing field regarding past recruitment and training in Causeway Maternity and asked that our hospital is treated in a equal basis with all others moving forward.

"We received a welcome admission that clear concise communication with the community is of the utmost importance if we are to ease fears and concerns regarding the future of Causeway Hospital. We welcomed the commitment of the Chief Executive stating "Causeway is an integral part of our hospital network" and reassuring us there is to be no intent stripping of services.

"We have however requested such details in a long term detailed plan on future of Causeway Hospital, one which would reach beyond the next ten years.”

The campaign group spokesperson added: “In the interim we would like remind expectant mothers to continue to fully communicate with their hospital staff and with ourselves. We will continue to monitor the transfer closely in the weeks ahead and advocate for our community.