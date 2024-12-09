A Causeway Coast hospital campaign group has rescheduled its ‘Christmas miracle’ rally, which was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

SoS Causeway Hospital was due to hold a rally on December 7 in Coleraine to voice concerns about proposals for emergency and general surgery at the Causeway Hospital.

The rescheduled rally will now take place on Saturday, December 14, starting at 1pm at Causeway Hospital, moving on to Coleraine town centre. Anyone unable to complete the walk is welcome to join the rally at the Town Hall.