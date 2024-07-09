The SOS Daisy Hill Committee will continue to keep Daisy Hill Hospital “high on the political agenda”.

The committee held its AGM at the Bank Bar, and those who attended heard a report on the progress made to date on the revitalisation of services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Francis Gallagher, Chairman, stated: “Our committee was formed to be the voice of the residents of the Newry, South Down, South Armagh and border regions on matters pertaining to the future of Daisy Hill Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our hospital has to be protected and developed over the coming years and our committee will do all it can to ensure this happens.

“The coming proposed shortfall in funding is very worrying and we have to remain very diligent and hold our political leaders to task, to ensure the necessary funding is made available to maintain and enhance our health services.

“Our AGM is an opportunity to update the general public on the actions we have taken to date and what our committee plans are for the coming year.”

At the AGM, SOS committee member Eddy Curtis gave a presentation on the SOS Committee’s progress over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made reference to the removal of stroke and emergency surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital and the negative impact this has made to health services in the district.

He also referred to the committee’s various actions including the organisation of two public rallies when over 10,000 people voted with their feet to protest against the removal of medical services at Daisy Hill.

He gave information on the SOS Committee’s Action Plan and how it had a major influence on the Expert Panel’s recovery plan for the hospital.

He praised the committee, as their actions had led to a number of improvements at Daisy Hill including the installation of the MRI Suite with over 5,000 people availing of this service, the introduction of the Minor Injury Unit, the recruitment of approximately 30 new medical staff, the retention of a Grade 1 Accident and Emergency Unit and the expansion of Elective Surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Curtis stated: “The SOS Daisy Hill Committee will continue to keep Daisy Hill Hospital high on the political agenda.

“We are entering a very difficult period with the health services throughout N. Ireland experiencing a financial disaster.

“We fully acknowledge and support the improvements made at Daisy Hill, but with the proposed shortfall in funding in the 2024/2025 financial year, we have to do all we can to ensure our political leaders keep health services high on their agendas and lobby for additional funding.

“We fully acknowledge this current financial crisis is not the fault of the Southern Health and Social Services Trust and will support any actions required to maintain health services at Daisy Hill Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: “Our SOS Daisy Hill Committee will request meetings with all political parties after the election to emphasise the need to have a complete review of financial support for health services in N. Ireland.