South Eastern Health Trust diversity lunch raises vital funds for Stroke Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff in the Ulster, Lagan Valley and Downe hospitals enjoyed a healthy ‘Diversity Lunch’ to raise funds for the Stroke Association Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Diversity Lunch was also arranged to mark the beginning of SAS Week (Specialist, Associate Specialist, and Specialty Doctors) and was thoughtfully created by Specialty Doctor, Dr Jeenat Khan along with Catering Teams across the three hospital sites.

The lunch not only provided the opportunity to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association and to mark World Stroke Day, it was also a celebration of diversity and an expression of gratitude to the Trust's staff for their hard work and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diversity Lunch featured a variety of delicious dishes including Harissa Salmon, Beef and Bean Burritos, Piri-Piri Chicken Fillet, Sweet Potato Curry, baby boiled potatoes and chives along with Jeenat’s rice, Tamarind chutney, poppadum’s and a vegetable medley.

Stroke Team with Dr Jeenat Khan, Devorah Hernadez Catering Retail Manager and Alasdair O'Hara NI Director Stroke Association NI. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Jeenat also offered her delicious Mango Lassi drink which was full of flavour.

This year's lunch also featured stalls from the Stroke Association, offering advice and distributing leaflets.

Raffle tickets to raise additional funds were available at the Ulster Hospital site, with a wonderful fruit basket that was won by Donna McCabrey from the Trust’s Communication Team, adding an element of fun and excitement to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delighted with the support for the event and thanking the catering staff, Dr Khan said: “Last year’s event was such a success that we decided this year to make it more diverse and inclusive to represent our workforce here in the South Eastern Trust.

Ananth Joseph, Chef with Dr Jeenat Khan and Devorah Heranandez Retail Manager Catering. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“It is so important to support our local charities such as the Stroke Association, because I work in stroke, I know what the charity is doing and how it is helping. It is really important for me on a personal level as well.

“I would like to thank the Catering staff within the Trust for helping to arrange this wonderful event.”

Thanking Dr Khan and staff for supporting the Stroke Association, NI Director, Alasdair O’Hara commented, “It is absolutely fantastic what Dr Khan and the team across the South Eastern Trust have done to raise money for the Stroke Association, but also to raise awareness about stroke.”