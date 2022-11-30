The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has welcomed the implementation of a new regional protocol aimed at assisting Police Officers locate those living with Dementia when they go missing.

The ‘Herbert Protocol’ is a form that is completed to include important information about the person living with Dementia with details of medication, significant places to visit, daily routines, a description of the person and an up-to-date photograph.

This form is provided to Police if the person living with Dementia has been reported as missing, this will help reduce risk to the individual and assist Police in finding them and returning them to safety quickly.

Service Lead for Dementia Services, Tracy Kane said, “We are pleased to be able to raise awareness of this regional initiative as we feel it is essential for anyone who has a loved one living with Dementia. The Herbert Protocol provides vital information that will assist the Police Service in their search when someone living with Dementia goes missing.”

Dementia Ward Manager, Gary Doherty, Service Lead for Dementia Services, Tracy Kane, Service Improvement Lead for Dementia, Fiona Rooney and Consultant Nurse, Deirdre with two PSNI officers either side

