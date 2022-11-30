The ‘Herbert Protocol’ is a form that is completed to include important information about the person living with Dementia with details of medication, significant places to visit, daily routines, a description of the person and an up-to-date photograph.
This form is provided to Police if the person living with Dementia has been reported as missing, this will help reduce risk to the individual and assist Police in finding them and returning them to safety quickly.
Service Lead for Dementia Services, Tracy Kane said, “We are pleased to be able to raise awareness of this regional initiative as we feel it is essential for anyone who has a loved one living with Dementia. The Herbert Protocol provides vital information that will assist the Police Service in their search when someone living with Dementia goes missing.”
There are over 20,000 people across Northern Ireland living with Dementia and around 70% will go missing at least once with many at risk of going missing multiple times. It can be a very distressing and scary time for that person and their family. The aim of the scheme is to give people living with Dementia more independence and provide a greater peace of mind to their families. The Herbert Protocol was launched by the PSNI in partnership with Dementia NI, local Health and Social Care Trust and PCSPs