South Eastern Health Trust treats 1000th regional red flag endoscopy patient at the Lagan Valley

The South Eastern Trust is proud to have carried out its 1000th suspect cancer Endoscopy procedure at the Day Procedure Centre (DPC) on the Lagan Valley Hospital (LVH) site, since the service began in November 2022.

Patients travel from across Northern Ireland to avail of this regional service and most importantly have received their suspect cancer diagnostic procedure earlier than if they had remained in their nearest Trust.

The Trust now treats around 20 patients during the week and an average of 48 patients at the weekend. Further expansion is planned from July this year, with evening lists being piloted.

Endoscopy patient, James Walker described his experience and commented: “I was referred to Lagan Valley Day Procedure Centre following a bowel screening test for further investigations. Following a procedure, I was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The diagnosis was a shock to me, but the staff in the Centre were absolutely fantastic, they reassured me and made me feel at ease.

Day Procedure patients Anne May and James Walker with Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive, South Eastern Trust) and Peter May (Permanent Secretary, Dept of Health). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I have the upmost respect for the staff in the Centre, thanks to them, I am still on my feet. Without the procedure to diagnose my bowel cancer, I would not be here today.”

Peter May, Permanent Secretary, Department of Health said: “I am delighted to see the real benefits the Day Procedure Centres are starting to bring to patients in Northern Ireland and want to acknowledge the outstanding effort and achievement of the team at Lagan Valley Hospital in reaching this significant regional milestone.

"The continued increase in Endoscopy provision at Lagan Valley Hospital over the Summer will provide a welcome boost to our Health Service when it is most needed. Congratulations to all involved in making this a success.”

Day Procedure patients James Walker and Anne May with Lead Nurse, Ann Kerrin. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Assistant Director for Elective Services Christine Allam added: “I am so very proud of all the staff involved in this fantastic service. Everyone has shown commitment and enthusiasm to ensure it is established and is now providing a timely and safe service for the people of Northern Ireland.