South Eastern Trust announces closure of Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care department for two days
The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has announced that the Lagan Valley Hospital’s Urgent Care department will close on Wednesday May 22 and Thursday May 23 due to the planned strike action by Junior Doctors.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “This is unavoidable in order to maintain patient safety, which is always the Trust’s priority.
"If you need urgent or emergency care, please go to the Ulster Hospital’s Emergency Department.
"The Urgent Care Centre will re-open as normal, on Friday May 24 at 8am.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure will cause.”