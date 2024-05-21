South Eastern Trust announces closure of Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care department for two days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has announced that the Lagan Valley Hospital’s Urgent Care department will close on Wednesday May 22 and Thursday May 23 due to the planned strike action by Junior Doctors.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “This is unavoidable in order to maintain patient safety, which is always the Trust’s priority.

"If you need urgent or emergency care, please go to the Ulster Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Urgent Care Centre will re-open as normal, on Friday May 24 at 8am.