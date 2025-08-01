South Eastern Trust community inclusion officer helps support asylum seekers and refugees access vital services

The South Eastern Trust has appointed its first Community Inclusion Officer, providing vital support to asylum seekers and refugees seeking international protection.

Noto Lugayeni took up post in August 2024 and works closely with international families to help them navigate unfamiliar systems, access essential services and to feel included within their new communities, particularly when language is a barrier.

Noto explained: “My role involves advocacy, signposting and practical support.

" A lot of the people I work with face challenges in understanding the healthcare system. Even something as simple as filling in a GP registration form can be daunting if you do not speak the language.

Noto Lugayeni (Community Inclusion Officer) provides vital support to asylum seekers and refugees seeking international protection. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I am there to help lessen that burden, whether it is registering with a GP, accessing health services, or connecting with organisations that can offer further support.

“A lot of people I work with have been through trauma, experienced loss and have fled their home countries to seek safety.

"Their priority might not be their health at first, but when their basic healthcare needs are met, it makes a huge difference.

"Being able to access care helps reduce the trauma they are carrying physically, mentally and emotionally.

"People I help are so thankful, even for something as simple as filling out a form or pointing them to the right service.

"Their gratitude reminds me why this work matters.

“I cannot imagine what it must feel like to have to leave everything you know to keep yourself and your family safe. That is why it is so important to raise awareness.”

Noto’s work also extends beyond healthcare. She stated: “It is about inclusion and integration too.

"It is about giving people a sense of community and a chance to move forward. I work across the South Eastern Trust area wherever there is need.

“Every Wednesday, I help to facilitate a hub for women from different countries. It is a beautiful thing to see.

"Even without a shared language, they form friendships, learn new skills and feel a sense of belonging. That is the power of creating safe, inclusive spaces.”

Through her compassion and dedication, Noto is helping to build stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone has the chance to feel welcome and supported.