Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"It is vital that women have the right information about menopause, so that they can make decisions about their health and well-being because this is not just the end, it is the beginning of a new part of our lives.” These are the words of Dr Gwyneth Hinds, an expert in women's health as staff from across the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust came together for a menopause awareness event to mark World Menopause Day, aimed at supporting employee wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featured a special presentation by Dr Hinds.

Topics focused on raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, as well as how to seek help and manage the transition.

Dr Hinds emphasised the importance of a holistic approach, discussing both the benefits and considerations of HRT, lifestyle changes in diet and exercise and the need for tailored advice, as every woman's menopause journey is different. Delighted to be a Guest Speaker at the event, Dr Hinds said: "In the Health Service we have to remember that women in their forties and fifties are the backbone of our service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Workers in Multi-Disciplinary Teams with Dr Gwyneth Hinds: Amanda McMillen, Judy Bingham, Sandra King, Pauline Green and Pauline Kelly. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Menopause can be difficult and women can have symptoms that actually impact their confidence in the workplace, so it is very important that the workplace supports them.

"There is life after menopause and there is a lot that we can do, especially in our forties to look after our health and well-being so that we feel well and can continue to thrive. "There is a lot of misinformation out there about menopause. Women are becoming a bit more anxious about what they read and they read different things in different places, so it is important that they have information that they can trust which is also relevant to their situation.”

Disability Services Social Worker, Su Finch, who attended the event, stated: "I wanted to come along as I was keen to get some information on the menopause.

"I am fed up with the symptoms and I am finding it all a bit of a mystery.

"Now that I know I am going through menopause, I really want to get as much information as I can.

"Events like these are hugely important as they make you feel valued and they are really helpful."