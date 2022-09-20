South Eastern Trust installs new contactless pay facilities for hospital car parks

The Trust has listened to feedback and introduced new Chip & Pin and Contactless payment options to make it more convenient for our patients and visitors to pay for their car parking.

This development will reduce the need to handle cash and will also help prevent the spread of infection.

Assistant Director of Patient Experience, Jeff Thompson welcomed the innovation, “Since the start of the pandemic we have been aware many visitors to our sites no longer routinely carry cash.

As a result of your feedback we have introduced these additional payment options, having already introduced the same technology in our cafes and restaurants where 80% of all transactions are now cashless.”