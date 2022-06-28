South Eastern Trust Men’s Health Hero James Fawcett is ‘inspiration’

James Fawcett was named Men's Health Hero by the South Eastern Trust

The worthy winner of the accolade is James Fawcett from the Quality Performance and Training Team within the Trust.

Staff were encouraged to nominate a male colleague who made a lifestyle change to improve their health and inspire others.

Interest in the competition was high and the team received some great entries, giving the judging panel a very difficult job to choose just one winner.

James was nominated by his colleague Nona Little, who has watched him make positive changes to his health and wellbeing through improving his eating habits and taking up running.

“James took up running to improve his health and has taken part in two charity runs, helping to raise awareness and much needed funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Cool FM’s Kids Mission Christmas Appeal,” explained Nona.

“James ran 100 miles in a month for the Teenage Cancer Trust and a further 10K for Cool FM’s Kids Mission Christmas Appeal raising approximately £1000.

“As a team we are extremely proud of James and all he has achieved, he is a great colleague and is a privilege to work with.

“He is an inspiration to everyone around him and we are delighted that he is being recognised for his efforts.”

James was delighted to find out that he was selected as this year’s winner.

“This is fantastic,” he said. “I am so surprised and humbled by this.

“My colleagues are wonderful and I am so lucky to work with this amazing team.