South Eastern Trust praises Speciality Doctors and Dentists for their hard work
Specialty and Associate Specialists (SAS) are senior Doctors/Dentists who make up 25% of the permanent medical workforce within the South Eastern HSC Trust, but very few people are aware of their role.
During SAS Week (October 10 – 14) the Trust took the opportunity to showcase the work of these highly skilled medical professionals, who work in every area of the Trust, by holding a series of educational Zoom webinars and hosting a celebration lunch.
SAS Lead for the Trust Dr Joanne Younge also ran an in-house competition for staff to nominate their favourite SAS Doctor/Dentist to win a goody bag full of SAS merchandise. The lucky winner will be chosen next week and announced on the Trust intranet system and staff app.
Dr Younge is delighted that so many staff participated in the week’s events and said, “This week has promoted the great work that our Specialist Doctors/Dentists do across the Trust. Crucially, we are all permanent staff and the SAS role offers continuity of care to our patients in hospital and in the community we serve. It is such a positive career choice for senior doctors.”
Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter fully endorsed the week’s events and was present at the celebration lunch to chat to staff. Rosin said, “I am delighted to support SAS week as it serves to highlight the fantastic work these specialist doctors are doing for our patients throughout the Trust. They are a great team and I would like to thank them for all that they do.”