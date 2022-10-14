South Eastern Trust praises Speciality Doctors and Dentists for their hard work

During SAS Week (October 10 – 14) the Trust took the opportunity to showcase the work of these highly skilled medical professionals, who work in every area of the Trust, by holding a series of educational Zoom webinars and hosting a celebration lunch.

SAS Lead for the Trust Dr Joanne Younge also ran an in-house competition for staff to nominate their favourite SAS Doctor/Dentist to win a goody bag full of SAS merchandise. The lucky winner will be chosen next week and announced on the Trust intranet system and staff app.

Dr Younge is delighted that so many staff participated in the week’s events and said, “This week has promoted the great work that our Specialist Doctors/Dentists do across the Trust. Crucially, we are all permanent staff and the SAS role offers continuity of care to our patients in hospital and in the community we serve. It is such a positive career choice for senior doctors.”

Pictured from left to right: Dr Tuck Goh, Specialist Emergency Department Doctor, Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter, SAS Lead, Dr Joanne Younge, Specialist Cardiology Doctor, Dr Susan Young and Acting Chairman, Jonathan Patton