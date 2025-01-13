South Tyrone Hospital playing vital role in Northern Ireland Health Service
Welcoming the minister, Ms Armstrong said in a statement: “The Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon marks a significant advancement in the early diagnosis and detection of cancer and other critical conditions.
This service, accessible via GP referral from anywhere in Northern Ireland, includes Vague Symptom Pathway (VSP) analysis.
"The RDC operates on a Multi-Disciplinary Team model, achieving diagnoses within two hours.
“Northern Ireland is home to two RDCs, located in Whiteabbey and Dungannon. These centres provide same-day, face-to-face clinical assessments and diagnostic testing, offering multiple tests in a single visit, all coordinated by a key worker.
“It is truly encouraging to see South Tyrone Hospital playing such a vital role for patients across Northern Ireland. I am delighted to witness this facility's success, driven by its highly skilled and experienced staff. Additionally, I welcome the funding for a new CT scanner, which will enhance current services by the end of March 2025.
“Since July 2024, the VSP Group has operated as a fully regional service, allowing patients from all five Trusts to access the VSP through their GPs”.