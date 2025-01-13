South Tyrone Hospital playing vital role in Northern Ireland Health Service

By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 12:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt recently paid a visit to the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon to see first hand the significant contributions services in the west have to make to the over Health Service in Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the minister, Ms Armstrong said in a statement: “The Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon marks a significant advancement in the early diagnosis and detection of cancer and other critical conditions.

This service, accessible via GP referral from anywhere in Northern Ireland, includes Vague Symptom Pathway (VSP) analysis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The RDC operates on a Multi-Disciplinary Team model, achieving diagnoses within two hours.

Local Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong pictured with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon. Credit: SuppliedLocal Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong pictured with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied
Local Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong pictured with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied
Read More
Health Minister praises staff during Ulster Hospital emergency department visit

“Northern Ireland is home to two RDCs, located in Whiteabbey and Dungannon. These centres provide same-day, face-to-face clinical assessments and diagnostic testing, offering multiple tests in a single visit, all coordinated by a key worker.

“It is truly encouraging to see South Tyrone Hospital playing such a vital role for patients across Northern Ireland. I am delighted to witness this facility's success, driven by its highly skilled and experienced staff. Additionally, I welcome the funding for a new CT scanner, which will enhance current services by the end of March 2025.

“Since July 2024, the VSP Group has operated as a fully regional service, allowing patients from all five Trusts to access the VSP through their GPs”.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMike Nesbitt
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice