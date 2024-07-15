Southern Health Trust: dates, times and hospitals for whooping cough vaccine clinics in response to significant rise in NI cases

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:55 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 18:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A series of clinics are being offered in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust area in response to a significant rise in whooping cough cases across Northern Ireland.

Whooping cough (pertussis) vaccination clinics will be available at the Downe Hospital, Downpatrick; Ulster Hospital, Dundonald; and Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn, making the vaccine more accessible to pregnant women.

There have been 1,788 confirmed cases of whooping cough so far this year in compared with just two between 2021 and 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the Trust said: “Whooping cough is a highly contagious and sometimes serious bacterial infection, which can make babies and young children in particular very ill. This increase highlights the need for enhanced vaccination efforts to protect vulnerable populations, particularly babies and young children.

Lagan Valley Hospital. Photo by GoogleLagan Valley Hospital. Photo by Google
Lagan Valley Hospital. Photo by Google

"Women can receive the vaccine from 16 weeks of pregnancy, with the ideal window being between 20 and 32 weeks. However, the vaccine remains beneficial even if administered later in pregnancy. Pregnant women are encouraged to speak to their midwives to learn more about the vaccination process and its benefits.

Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the Northern Ireland World newsletter

"In addition to the whooping cough vaccination at antenatal clinics, the vaccine is a key component of the childhood vaccination programme. It is administered to children at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age and again at 3 years and 4 months. Parents who are unsure if their child is up to date with vaccinations should check their child’s red book or consult with their health visitor or GP practice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vaccine will continue to be available through GP practices as well.

Clinics will take place at the following locations and no booking is required:

  • Friday, July 19
  • Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit – 9.00 am – 12.30 pm;
  • Monday, July 22
  • Downe Hospital, Maternity Unit, 9.00 am – 12.00 pm
  • Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit – 1.00 pm – 4.30 pm;
  • Wednesday, July 24
  • Lagan Valley Hospital, Maternity Unit – 9.00 am – 12.00 pm;
  • Thursday, July 25
  • Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit – 1.00 pm – 4.30 pm.

“Whooping cough can spread very easily. It is best to call your GP practice or GP Out of Hours service before you go in person. This will help to reduce it spreading to others. In an emergency, dial 999.”

Related topics:ParentsNorthern IrelandDownpatrick
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice