A series of clinics are being offered in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust area in response to a significant rise in whooping cough cases across Northern Ireland.

Whooping cough (pertussis) vaccination clinics will be available at the Downe Hospital, Downpatrick; Ulster Hospital, Dundonald; and Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn, making the vaccine more accessible to pregnant women.

There have been 1,788 confirmed cases of whooping cough so far this year in compared with just two between 2021 and 2023.

In a statement, the Trust said: “Whooping cough is a highly contagious and sometimes serious bacterial infection, which can make babies and young children in particular very ill. This increase highlights the need for enhanced vaccination efforts to protect vulnerable populations, particularly babies and young children.

"Women can receive the vaccine from 16 weeks of pregnancy, with the ideal window being between 20 and 32 weeks. However, the vaccine remains beneficial even if administered later in pregnancy. Pregnant women are encouraged to speak to their midwives to learn more about the vaccination process and its benefits.

"In addition to the whooping cough vaccination at antenatal clinics, the vaccine is a key component of the childhood vaccination programme. It is administered to children at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age and again at 3 years and 4 months. Parents who are unsure if their child is up to date with vaccinations should check their child’s red book or consult with their health visitor or GP practice.”

The vaccine will continue to be available through GP practices as well.

Clinics will take place at the following locations and no booking is required:

Friday, July 19

Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit – 9.00 am – 12.30 pm;

Monday, July 22

Downe Hospital, Maternity Unit, 9.00 am – 12.00 pm

Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit – 1.00 pm – 4.30 pm;

Wednesday, July 24

Lagan Valley Hospital, Maternity Unit – 9.00 am – 12.00 pm;

Thursday, July 25

Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit – 1.00 pm – 4.30 pm.

“Whooping cough can spread very easily. It is best to call your GP practice or GP Out of Hours service before you go in person. This will help to reduce it spreading to others. In an emergency, dial 999.”