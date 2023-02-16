Tyrone ceramic artist Diane McCormick has created two ceramic artwork pieces that have been installed at Craigavon Area Hospital to honour those who gave the 'gift' of life by organ donation.

The Ardboe-based artist created the artwork entitled ‘From me to you’ which consists of one large portrait and one large landscape detailed with flowers, symbolising the gratitude, compassion and love expressed by families whose loved ones have been cared for at the end of life. The artwork is on display on the Broadway corridor for visitors to the hospital to view.

Ronan Carroll, Assistant Director Surgery and Elective Care and ATICS said: “Transplants are one of the most miraculous achievements of modern medicine but they depend entirely on the generosity of donors and their families who are willing to make this life-saving or life-enhancing gift to others. One donor can save the life of up to nine people who are awaiting a transplant.

“We at the Southern Trust want to recognise and thank those who have donated their organs by installing this beautiful artwork for families whose loved ones have been cared for at the end of life and in honour of those patients who have given the gift of life.”

Pictured from left, Edel Livingstone, Northern Ireland Organ Donation Team Manager, Diane McCormick, Ceramic Artist and Rachel McIvor, Specialist Nurse Organ Donation Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Mr Carroll said the artwork would also serve as a permanent reminder to the hospital staff of the lasting impact that their care has on others.

To give the gift of life join the Organ Donor today by calling 03000 30 30 40 or visiting: http://www.organdonationni.info

