Specsavers Abbey Centre appoints new retail director from local community

Specsavers Abbey Centre has announced the appointment of new retail director, Darryl Marshall, after 10 years in the company.

After studying at Belfast Royal Academy, Darryl completed a degree in Business at Ulster University in Coleraine, before beginning his career with Specsavers in July 2012.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl started his Specsavers journey in the Abbey Centre store 10 years ago as an optical assistant. He then worked his way up to take on more responsibility in the store, becoming a supervisor in June 2016. He quickly became a store manager less than a year later in April 2017.

Darryl Marshall is the new retail director at Specsavers Abbey Centre. Newtownabbey

During his time at Specsavers, Darryl has also completed the Dispensing Optician course through the ABDO College. This course enables staff to gain specialised knowledge, enhancing the services they can provide for customers, as well as allowing Darryl to advance his career.

The store in Newtownabbey has always been community focused, fundraising for local charities and awarding local families for their work in the community. The store also had a recent relocation within Abbey Centre, thanks to an impressive £620,000 investment. The relocation shows Specsavers’ dedication to the local community, benefiting customers with the latest equipment and an extensive list of services, meeting demand of local customers at the store.

Having worked at the store for 10 years and being from the local community himself, Darryl is well known by customers.

He said: “It’s great getting to know the customers so well and seeing familiar faces everyday in my job, which makes the role even more rewarding.

“Specsavers have enabled me to progress my career substantially over the last ten years, all while staying in the same store in my local community which I grew up in.

“The progression in this company and ABDO course has allowed me to gain the confidence and skills needed to benefit customers and the store itself. I am looking forward to taking on this role as director, continuing to develop my skills and relationships with both my colleagues and our fantastic customers in such a wonderful store.”