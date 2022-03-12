Specsavers Coleraine gets Brigade cricketers match ready

As the store is a team’s kit sponsor, Judith Ball, Director of Specsavers Coleraine, also invited the team to have an eye test to ensure they keep their eyes on the prize as they advance in Championship Week at the Cartama Oval.
Judith said, “My late father was very involved with Irish Cricket and his local club Brigade were very successful domestically last year. They won the All Ireland T20 final in Rathmines last August to gain entry to the European Cricket League tournament being held now in Spain.
“They have been playing teams from all over Europe and we are so proud that they are into finals week. It was great to have them in the store before they left, to make sure their eyesight and hearing was competition-ready. We wish them the very best of luck.”