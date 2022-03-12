Specsavers Coleraine gets Brigade cricketers match ready

Judith Ball, Director of Specsavers Coleraine, checks out Brigade Cricket Team

As the store is a team’s kit sponsor, Judith Ball, Director of Specsavers Coleraine, also invited the team to have an eye test to ensure they keep their eyes on the prize as they advance in Championship Week at the Cartama Oval.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith said, “My late father was very involved with Irish Cricket and his local club Brigade were very successful domestically last year. They won the All Ireland T20 final in Rathmines last August to gain entry to the European Cricket League tournament being held now in Spain.