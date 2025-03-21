Specsavers Lisburn partners with Women’s Aid to support eye and ear health for local women

Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid are now able to provide essential eye and audiology services for women affected by domestic violence in Northern Ireland thanks to a new partnership with their local Specsavers stores.

The stores, including Specsavers Lisburn, will offer vital support to vulnerable women, ensuring that they have access to eye and hearing tests, treatments, prescriptions lenses and frames whenever they need them.

As part of this ongoing partnership, Belfast and Lisburn’s Women’s Aid will also engage with Specsavers staff for awareness sessions to help them to better understand the experiences of women affected by domestic abuse.

Sarah Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland said: “Domestic abuse affects women in so many ways, including their ability to access healthcare. Often these women have experienced injuries that can affect both their eyes and ears.

Lisburn Specsavers Store Directors Natalie Latham and Leanne Lindsay with Domestic Violence Support Worker from Belfast and Lisburn Women's Aid, Gillian Gordon (middle). Pic credit: Specsavers

"Having this partnership with Specsavers Lisburn is a vital step in helping women in our local Lisburn shelter who are seeking help to rebuild their lives to eye and ear health services which can make a real difference in ensuring that these women feel supported and heard.”

Acknowledging the importance of accessible healthcare, Specsavers Lisburn is leading the way in initiating this partnership.

As two female directors at the helm of the locally run business, Natalie Latham and Leanne Lindsay are passionate about helping women locally where they can and spoke to Women’s Aid to see how they could best support them.

Women at the Lisburn refuge will be able to book an eye or audiology test through the refuge directly free of charge, with the stores ensuring the on-going care for each individual who uses their services.

Leanne Lindsay, Director at Specsavers Lisburn, emphasises the significance of this partnership. She said: “As two female directors at Specsavers Lisburn, we are in awe of the work that Women’s Aid do and are incredibly eager to offer support women in our local area.

"We want to be able to offer some normality to women experiencing domestic abuse and offer them a safe space to access testing and care when they need it.

"We hope that this partnership not only provides practical help but also raises awareness of the challenges that women experiencing domestic abuse in Northern Ireland face.”