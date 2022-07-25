Specsavers Newtownabbey celebrates relocation thanks to £620,000 investment

An impressive £620,000 investment has been made by Specsavers Newtownabbey, allowing the store to relocate to a new, larger unit within Abbey Centre.

The store, which opened in 2003 with 12 staff, has had a successful 19 years, providing vital services to the local community and growing to a team of 40.

Two team members are approaching their 20th anniversary with the store, as director Tony McGinn and manager Angela McClurg were present when the Specsavers Newtownabbey doors opened for the first time.

Tony McGinn, store director

The move will provide recruitment opportunities including positions currently available for a dispensing optician, an ophthalmic assistant and an Optometrist, as well as plans to create more new roles in the near future.

As part of the relocation project, the store has also recently added a new director to the team, Darryl Marshall, who joins as retail director and dispensing optician. Both the current and new team members will also benefit from the move, with a brand-new dedicated training room and a staff room which has tripled in size.

The investment and relocation highlights Specsavers’ dedication to the local community and will majorly benefit customers, as the relocation project has also included brand new state of the art testing equipment, new machines for clinical assessment, and an expansion from four testing rooms to seven. There is also a dedicated hearcare room, enhancing the audiology services available at the store.

The latest equipment and additional space will allow the store to meet the high customer demand within the local area, through its extensive list of in-store services including eye tests, contact lenses, NI Pears emergency services, hearcare and wax removal starting next month.

Mark Stewart, Abbey Centre manager, said: “Specsavers exciting new 4,753 sq. ft. Newtownabbey store elevates Abbey Centre’s essential service provision. Specsavers reinvestment in Abbey Centre is evidence of our consistent development, further cementing Abbey Centre’s position as one of NI’s top retail destinations.”

The store will host an official launch event for customers to mark the relocation on Saturday, July 30, being officially opened by alderman Stephen Ross, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The party will welcome regular and new customers alike, with lots happening for the whole family from 1-3pm. The kids can enjoy face painting by a local artist, while tea and coffee will be available to those visiting the store.

Customers attending will also be greeted by some surprising guests as Specsavers transforms into a Jurassic playground, a dinosaur experience not to be missed.

Tony McGinn, the store’s director, added: “We are delighted with this significant investment and the opportunity to grow our services, location and our great team. We are excited to launch the new store on Saturday, July 30 and welcome all to come along and enjoy our celebrations with us.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to formally welcome our new retail director, Darryl Marshall, who I am sure will be a fantastic asset to our team as we continue to grow.