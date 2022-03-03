Sporting send-off for schoolboy as Ben’s Miles for Meals walk starts from Larne

Ben’s Miles for Meals campaign aims to provide 50,000 meals for Foodshare, a food charity championed by Ben’s hero, Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford.

The 10-year-old Greenisland FC player will be accompanied by the entire Larne FC senior squad, Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg’s daughter, Jane and friends and family on the first leg of the fundraising walk.

Ben’s effort is also being backed by former Red Devils stars Gary Neville, Norman Whiteside and Bryan Robson (pictured above with Ben). Robson used his position as global ambassador for Manchester United to champion the campaign at a recent event in the city which led to a deluge of donations - enough to fund 25,000 meals.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has also backed Ben Dickinson in his campaign against food poverty.

Speaking after that boost, Ben said: “When I saw the work Marcus Rashford was doing with FareShare, I knew I wanted to follow in his footsteps. I decided to do a charity walk to raise money for those most in need and it’s amazing to see my idea come to life. I can’t believe how supportive everyone has been so far, from my friends and family to businesses in my local area and beyond, and having a Man Utd legend like Bryan Robson help me along the way is just the icing on the cake.”

Larne owner Kenny Bruce is supporting the fundraiser too and as Ben sets off he is expected to receive a guard of honour on the streets of the town from supporters. Ben’s 2011 teammates from Greenisland will be joining him on a leg of his sponsored walk.