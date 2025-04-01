Sports mental health workshops for Causeway Coast and Glens school thanks to Lidl
The campaign has supported almost 200 sports clubs and schools across Northern Ireland to date and provided around £400,000 in funding to encourage more young people into sport.
Northern Ireland’s sporting elite will deliver a series of dedicated mental health workshops designed to enable young people to better manage stress, build resilience and self-esteem and view sport and movement as tools for looking after their mental wellbeing.
The team of specially selected Sport for Good mentors who have been trained to deliver the workshops include Olympic hockey hero Eugene Magee, four-time Paralympic athletics champion Michael McKillop MBE, Olympic steeplechase runner Kerry O’Flaherty and Commonwealth athlete Ciaran Chambers.
Schools from Causeway Coast and Glens Council area who were selected are Coleraine Grammar School, Dominican College Portstewart, Limavady High School, Loreto College, Coleraine, St Mary’s High School Limavady and St Patrick’s College Dungiven.
