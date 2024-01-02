Dedicated nurses in the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital crafted handmade Christmas baubles and lovingly prepared festive stockings for babies in the unit who weren’t able to spend their first Christmas at home.

To help create a sense of festive joy for both the tiny babies and their families, the Nursing staff adorned the Neonatal Unit with twinkling lights and festive decorations.

Each baby cot was adorned with a bauble, handcrafted by the nurses.

Nikita Harron (Neonatal Nurse) with some of the gifts and decorations the nurses shared in the Ulster Hospital Neo Natal Unit. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The Nursing staff also prepared Christmas stockings filled with comforting items and small gifts for the babies and their families.

Neonatal Unit Manager, Alison Bartlett said: “Christmas is a time of togetherness and joy and we wanted to ensure that our babies and their families feel the warmth of the season despite being in the hospital.