To help create a sense of festive joy for both the tiny babies and their families, the Nursing staff adorned the Neonatal Unit with twinkling lights and festive decorations.
Each baby cot was adorned with a bauble, handcrafted by the nurses.
The Nursing staff also prepared Christmas stockings filled with comforting items and small gifts for the babies and their families.
Neonatal Unit Manager, Alison Bartlett said: “Christmas is a time of togetherness and joy and we wanted to ensure that our babies and their families feel the warmth of the season despite being in the hospital.
"These crafted baubles and stockings are a small token of our care and support for families during what can be a challenging time."