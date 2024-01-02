Register
BREAKING

Spreading love in the Ulster Hospital neonatal unit at Christmas time

Dedicated nurses in the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital crafted handmade Christmas baubles and lovingly prepared festive stockings for babies in the unit who weren’t able to spend their first Christmas at home.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To help create a sense of festive joy for both the tiny babies and their families, the Nursing staff adorned the Neonatal Unit with twinkling lights and festive decorations.

Each baby cot was adorned with a bauble, handcrafted by the nurses.

Read More
Former Director of Nursing recognised in King's New Year Honours
Nikita Harron (Neonatal Nurse) with some of the gifts and decorations the nurses shared in the Ulster Hospital Neo Natal Unit. Pic credit: SEHSCTNikita Harron (Neonatal Nurse) with some of the gifts and decorations the nurses shared in the Ulster Hospital Neo Natal Unit. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Nikita Harron (Neonatal Nurse) with some of the gifts and decorations the nurses shared in the Ulster Hospital Neo Natal Unit. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Most Popular

The Nursing staff also prepared Christmas stockings filled with comforting items and small gifts for the babies and their families.

Neonatal Unit Manager, Alison Bartlett said: “Christmas is a time of togetherness and joy and we wanted to ensure that our babies and their families feel the warmth of the season despite being in the hospital.

"These crafted baubles and stockings are a small token of our care and support for families during what can be a challenging time."