Staff courage throughout Covid pandemic poignantly captured by Ulster Hospital doctor

Dr Tuck has captured on camera some precious moments of staff in the South Eastern Trust during the pandemic, doing all that they could to treat and reassure anyone they were caring for in our local hospitals and in the community.

The result is a beautiful and moving photo book, appropriately entitled ‘Together’ which has been gifted to all local Trust staff to say thank you for their dedication, care and compassion, which ‘’will never be forgotten.’’

One of the striking images from Dr Tuck Goh's photobook

Dr Goh felt it was vital to document the effect that the Covid-19 pandemic had on his colleagues and the patients who came through the doors of the hospital, in what was a very uncertain and frightening time.

Dr Goh explained: “Patients were separated from their loved ones due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"This book documents the isolation that patients experienced while in the Emergency Department and beyond and the strength and courage that staff showed during such a challenging time.

“I hope that this book will stand the test of time. In many years to come, looking back at the pictures and the narrative in the book will hopefully remind people of how we got through the pandemic, standing together and supporting those in most need.”

And Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter is very proud of the incredible work staff carried out, in every single department across the Trust throughout the pandemic.

“In March 2020 when people were being urged to stay at home, Trust staff and indeed all Health Service staff in Northern Ireland, courageously prepared to tackle Covid-19, a virus that was killing millions of people across the globe.

"At that stage, there was not a vaccine to protect staff who were risking their lives to help others.

“The care that our staff provided to our patients, service users and clients was outstanding and saved many lives, not just in our hospitals but across the community we serve.”

One of the striking images from Dr Tuck Goh's photobook