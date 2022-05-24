Staff experience ‘virtual dementia tour bus’ as part of dementia action week

During the training, participants undertook a series of challenges that altered and overloaded their senses which demonstrated an understanding of what it is like for someone living with dementia.
This training also outlined how difficult and deflating it can be to undertake some simple daily tasks while facing sensory overload. Participants found the training very overwhelming and appreciated the difficulties faced.
The training is being offered to Trust staff and carers as well as those who have connections with people living with Dementia, it allows participants to improve upon their knowledge and understanding and how this can be used in a positive way to improve the care they provide.
Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter said: “This is one of the most powerful things I have experienced, and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to experience this training. It is important to undertake this virtual tour in real life as well as the classroom setting, to fully understand exactly what is like for someone living with dementia. I will do everything I can do to fully support the teams going forward.”
Senior Nursing Assistant, Mark Dickson said: “I haven’t experienced anything like this. To see how someone with dementia sees the world, the training provided was amazing, a real eye opener.”
The ‘Virtual Dementia Tour Bus’ will be available for carers and staff on June 16 and 17 and June 20 - 24. There are two training sessions daily 9.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 5pm, booking is available by contacting the Central Booking Office on (028) 4483 8386, quoting your H&C number.