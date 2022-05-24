Staff experience ‘virtual dementia tour bus’ as part of dementia action week

Pictured left to right; Chief Executive Roisin Coulter, Dementia Experience organiser John Sanders, Consultant Nurse NHSOP Deirdre Lewis, Ivan Ferris Co-ordinator VDT, Dementia Navigator Jennie Moran, Mental Health Support Worker Nicola Craig

During the training, participants undertook a series of challenges that altered and overloaded their senses which demonstrated an understanding of what it is like for someone living with dementia.

This training also outlined how difficult and deflating it can be to undertake some simple daily tasks while facing sensory overload. Participants found the training very overwhelming and appreciated the difficulties faced.

The training is being offered to Trust staff and carers as well as those who have connections with people living with Dementia, it allows participants to improve upon their knowledge and understanding and how this can be used in a positive way to improve the care they provide.

Pictured left to right; Senior Nursing Assistant Mark Dickson, Dementia Experience organiser John Sanders

Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter said: “This is one of the most powerful things I have experienced, and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to experience this training. It is important to undertake this virtual tour in real life as well as the classroom setting, to fully understand exactly what is like for someone living with dementia. I will do everything I can do to fully support the teams going forward.”

Senior Nursing Assistant, Mark Dickson said: “I haven’t experienced anything like this. To see how someone with dementia sees the world, the training provided was amazing, a real eye opener.”