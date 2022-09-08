Start a conversation and help people who need support in difficult times

Evidence suggests that providing support services that give people the opportunity to talk about mental health actively helps move people away from suicidal thoughts.

By starting the conversation, providing support and directing help to those who need it, we can help bring hope and save lives. So how can we as individuals play a part in bringing about this change? We’ve followed some advice from mind.org.uk, where you can also find additional support.

Know the warning signs: For most people, talking to their loved ones about how they’ve been feeling is incredibly difficult. Knowing the warning signs means that you’re more equipped to start a conversation. Find out what kind of conversations, feelings and behaviours may indicate that someone may be thinking about suicide at save.org/about-suicide/warning-signs-risk-factors-protective-factors.

Paul Baillie, Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Lisburn Centre Manager

Start a conversation: It sounds obvious, but we can never really know what someone is thinking without asking them. If you’re concerned about someone then be honest and tell them that, and ask them how they are really feeling. Let them know that they can talk to you without feeling guilty or ashamed.

Listen: Make it clear that you are listening by giving the person who is sharing your full attention. Don’t interrupt, and give them the space and time they need to articulate exactly how they feel. Someone simply talking about how they’re feeling can provide relief and make them feel less isolated. Be mindful that you’re not there to advise or judge them. Aim to ask open, non-judgemental questions such as, ‘Why do you think that might be the case?’ and ‘Would you be happy to tell me more about that?’

Know where to get help: The Stay Alive mobile app is a good resource for those at risk of suicide and people who are worried about someone else. It offers useful information about services and support in your local area, along with national helplines and online resources. Samaritans provide urgent support around the clock, every single day of the year, on 116 123. Or, if someone doesn’t feel able to pick up the phone, they can have a text conversation by texting SHOUT to 85258.

Be kind to yourself: Supporting someone who is having suicidal thoughts can quickly take its toll on your own mental health. Knowing someone close to you is contemplating suicide can be distressing. If the upset stays with you, it’s important to recognise you need support, too. As you show compassion and encourage others to reach out and ask for help, remember to have compassion for yourself in the process.