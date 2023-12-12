Kicking off the New Year, the Coleraine Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Group will be holding its annual ‘Dip for Diabetes’ event to raise funds for the leading diabetes charity.

Taking place at 11am at Castlerock Beach on New Year’s Day, the event is a firm calendar favourite for locals in the area, with last year’s dip attracting over 200 participants on the day and a fantastic crowd of supporters cheering them on.

The event is the perfect opportunity for keen sea swimmers to join forces in braving the waters for the first time in 2024, all while helping a great cause which offers support to the 112,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the event, Coleraine Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Group Secretary, Alastair Smith, said: “’Dip for Diabetes’ is the perfect way to bring in the New Year – coming together with friends, family, and members of the local community to support a cause that’s close to your heart, and having plenty of fun while doing it!

“Last year we were delighted to have over 200 people join us, raising a fantastic £4,080 which supported local research projects. Now in our third year, we hope to see even more people join us in just under a month’s time!”

Naomi Breen, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Fundraising Manager, said, “We’re delighted to see ‘Dip for Diabetes’ return for 2024, it’s a brilliant initiative developed by the Coleraine Diabetes UK NI Support Group which has such an impact in raising awareness and providing support to people in Northern Ireland living with this relentless condition. We look forward to seeing the strong community support on the day.”

To register for the event, please visit www.tickettailor.com/events/colerainediabetessupportggroup/1082552

The Coleraine Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Group is open to all those in the area affected by diabetes, whether living with the condition themselves or living with someone who has it. They meet monthly at the Coleraine campus of University of Ulster (or via Zoom) and can be contacted on 07533 722781 or at [email protected] for further information.