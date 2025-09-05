State-of-the-art surgical robot demonstrated in Ulster Hospital theatres

Theatre staff in the Ulster Hospital were thrilled to get a glimpse of the future in the health care, as the most advanced surgical robot was unveiled.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit by Intuitive Surgical, which develops robotic systems to enable minimal invasive surgical procedures using robotic arms, controlled by a surgeon from a console, was warmly welcomed as enthusiastic theatre consultants and their teams gathered to learn more.

Ulster Hospital Consultant Surgeon Mr Ian McAllister said: “The robot is remotely operated by the Surgeon who controls the robot’s arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a South Eastern Trust point of view, we are looking at this system for procedures such as Colorectal surgery, Gynaecological surgery in terms of Hysterectomy and Urology.

Theatre staff in the Ulster Hospital gather to get a glimpse of the future in health care during a visit from Intuitive Surgical and its advanced surgical robot. Pic credit SEHSCT

“This robot has got multiple uses and if it was here in the Ulster Hospital it would have multi-disciplinary use across different specialities.”

Dr McAllister continued: “We just couldn’t foresee this level of technology 20 years ago when I started off in my career.

“Our trainee surgeons are often going away on fellowships to Australia, Europe and America and they are learning surgery on the robot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatre staff in the Ulster Hospital gather to get a glimpse of the future in health care during a visit from Intuitive Surgical and its advanced surgical robot. Pic credit SEHSCT

"It is really important for us to have this platform in the Ulster Hospital so that we can attract really good, top surgeons to come back.”

Director of Surgery Maggie Parks added: ““The South Eastern Trust is ready and very willing to host this robot in the Ulster Hospital, so we can deliver this service to patients throughout Northern Ireland.

"It is amazing to see this type of equipment in action - it is absolutely the future for surgery.”