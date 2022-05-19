Still time to sign up for Paul’s Colour Run

In partnership with the charity ‘Paul’s Legacy’, the Irish Society Parents’ Association are hosting a 5k Colour Fun Run, open to the public, on Saturday (May 21) at 9am.

All proceeds from the run are going to Paul’s Legacy to purchase life saving defibrillators, to be stationed in the local area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul’s Legacy has been set up in memory of Nurse Practitioner Paul Murray who died suddenly, aged 50, from cardiomyopathy.

Entries are also welcome from people who prefer to walk the 5k instead of running it.

Anyone taking part in the Colour Run (or walk) is advisd to wear white t-shirts/clothes so the paint will show up! The paint is washable, however old clothing is recommended.

Keep phones and other valuables in a sealable bag.✅ Bring a towel/baby wipes for afterwards to wipe down clothing before getting into the car to go home.

✅Wear sunglasses/goggle or a bandana - the paint is 100% safe, however some people would prefer to keep it away from their face/eyes...and finally, have fun!