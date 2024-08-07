Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carrickfergus man, who undertook a 2,500km trek around the Irish coast, has received a funding boost for his chosen charities from a hometown store.

Lee Colligan’s walk from Cork to Carrickfergus was a tribute to his brother Josh (29), who died in August 2023 with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E), also called chronic fatigue syndrome/CFS.

The team at Eurospar Victoria Road got behind his effort and raised over £1,000 for Action for M.E and Irish ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) Association.

They got involved to show support to their colleague and Lee’s aunt, Wendy Scott. A treadmill was set up in store for a day and participants walked a total of 44km, as well as holding a bake sale for shoppers, raising a total of £1,400.

Peter Nesbitt, assistant manager; Leigh Mulligan, team leader, and the Eurospar Victoria Road team presenting Lee with their cheque for Action for M.E and Irish ME/CFS Association. Photo submitted

Leigh Mulligan, team leader at the Victoria Road outlet, commented: “It was important to the whole team here to show our support to Wendy, Lee and their family. We’re so proud of Lee and the incredible journey he made to raise money for such an important cause.

"We wish to extend a huge thank you to all our shoppers who supported our fundraising efforts instore.”

Action for M.E and Irish ME/CFS Association offer support to those suffering, and their carers. The organisations strive to raise awareness of M.E and its impact as well as aiming to improve services available and contribute to vital research into finding the cause and effective treatments.