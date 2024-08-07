Store team raises over £1,000 in support of Carrick’s man’s charity walk in tribute to his late brother
Lee Colligan’s walk from Cork to Carrickfergus was a tribute to his brother Josh (29), who died in August 2023 with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E), also called chronic fatigue syndrome/CFS.
The team at Eurospar Victoria Road got behind his effort and raised over £1,000 for Action for M.E and Irish ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) Association.
They got involved to show support to their colleague and Lee’s aunt, Wendy Scott. A treadmill was set up in store for a day and participants walked a total of 44km, as well as holding a bake sale for shoppers, raising a total of £1,400.
Leigh Mulligan, team leader at the Victoria Road outlet, commented: “It was important to the whole team here to show our support to Wendy, Lee and their family. We’re so proud of Lee and the incredible journey he made to raise money for such an important cause.
"We wish to extend a huge thank you to all our shoppers who supported our fundraising efforts instore.”
Action for M.E and Irish ME/CFS Association offer support to those suffering, and their carers. The organisations strive to raise awareness of M.E and its impact as well as aiming to improve services available and contribute to vital research into finding the cause and effective treatments.