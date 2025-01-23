Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has said it is planning for significant disruption to services due to Storm Éowyn.

The Trust issued a statement on Thursday, January 23, saying: “Our focus will be on maintaining safe services for acutely unwell patients within our inpatient facilities and protecting urgent and emergency care.

"Our message to patients and service users is that they should assume any scheduled appointments and planned procedures are cancelled unless contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise.

"Given the advisory not to travel, we would also encourage people to use our Phone First service, where appropriate, before travelling to our Emergency Departments.

"The Phone First triage service is available 8am-6pm, on 0300 123 1 123. In an emergency, always call 999. Please keep an eye on our website and social media for updates.”