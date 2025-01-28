Stroke survivors share their stories through impactful art installations at Ulster Hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Stroke Unit at the Ulster Hospital is the first facility in the United Kingdom to have this artwork installed.
The artwork is a vivid illustration of the experiences of stroke survivors. This will feature alongside details of how others can get vital support in the area from the Stroke Association as the charity provides communication and emotional wellbeing support services.
Nicola Shaw, who had a stroke in December 2022, said: “I had a minor stroke, but it had a major impact on me and my family’s life. It was a very scary time, and my world changed in an instant.
“The information and support you receive in hospital sets the tone for your continuing recovery journey.
"Having information available from the Stroke Association at this early crucial stage of recovery, I think is key in enabling stroke patients to have early access to support, both for themselves and their families.”
Penny Graham, Stroke Improvement Lead at the South Eastern Trust, said the team were “delighted” to have the Stroke Association represented on the ward through the installation of the wall graphics.
She added: “These will help to motivate patients on the ward who will be on their own journey to recovery. Patients and carers can visibly see the support and advice available to them at a glance.”
Alasdair O’Hara, Northern Ireland Director at the Stroke Association, commented: “Life after stroke can be daunting and we want to make sure that stroke survivors and their loved ones know about all the support that is out there when they’re in hospital and planning their return home.
“The Ulster Hospital is the first site we have delivered in the United Kingdom.
"We are confident that it will improve that journey out of hospital and into the community for stroke survivors, by providing access to information and also making it easier to access long term support services after you leave hospital.”