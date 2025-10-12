Student nurse shares joy as hospital domestic job leads to a degree course

Rachel McIlwaine’s dream to become a Nurse is becoming a reality thanks to the support of the South Eastern Trust.

The mum of four’s career journey began in 2018 when she joined the Trust in the Ulster Hospital as a Support Services Domestic. Now, seven years later, she is combining her role in the hospital wards with virtual learning as she studies for an Open University Nursing Degree.

“From volunteering at St John Ambulance years ago, I knew I loved caring for people, but I never thought I was good enough,” she said.

“Throughout my time working as a Domestic on the wards, the Nurses I worked alongside motivated and inspired me to go for it.”

Keen to take the next step, Rachel sought advice from her Operational Support Services Manager, Mark Clough.

“Once Rachel mentioned that she would like to progress to Nursing, we did everything in our power to push her through it and get her on to the course,” said Mark.

This development pathway is open to all staff across the Trust, providing opportunities to study a wide variety of medical professions while remaining in their current roles.

Rachel’s Placement Supervisor and Deputy Outpatients Sister, Fatima Farah, praised her dedication and progress.

“Rachel has been doing very well,” she said. “She is picking things up very quickly and we are delighted to have her with us as part of her placement. I have no doubt she will make a fantastic Nurse in the future.”

Balancing family life with study and work is no easy task, but Rachel has found a rhythm that works for her.

“The biggest benefit for me is how flexible it is,” Rachel added. “As it is an online, part-time course, I am able to make dinner for my kids, then sit down and study.

" It allows me to juggle my family commitments while carrying out my dream. I am able to be a Mum and a Student Nurse at the same time, I am so proud of what I have achieved.

"I cannot wait for my four children to say my mummy is a Nurse.”