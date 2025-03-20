Students develop digital game on risks of vaping

​Lee-Ann McCall from Banbridge (centre) with fellow students Graham and Lara who were involved in co-designing the ‘Inhale the Truth’ digital tool.

A TEAM of students from Queen’s University, including Lee-Ann McCall from Banbridge, have launched a new digital game to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking and vaping.

The students, from the School of Nursing & Midwifery, have worked together to develop the digital tool, ‘Inhale the Truth,’ and recently met with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt at Parliament Buildings to discuss its importance.

Co-designed by the student team with the support of Queen’s academics and a Health Development Specialist, the game aims to engage with the public with the intention of promoting smoking and vaping risk awareness and cessation.

The students were supported by Laura Creighton, a lecturer at the university.

Commenting, Lee-Ann said: “In Northern Ireland with around 13% of its population being smokers and the increasing rise in electronic vapes, Inhale the Truth is an important game and tool which raises awareness around the health risks that are associated with smoking and vaping.

"By highlighting the risks through an interactive game, it provides the player with information allowing them to make informed choices around their own health but in a relatable manner.

“I found being involved in this co-design very rewarding. Not only did it consolidate my learning from university, but it also fostered the importance of teamwork.

"There are seven students involved in this co-design across various fields of nursing and midwifery, and we all brought insights from our specific fields to the table, and with being a student midwife I felt that the risks associated to the mother and infant needed to be highlighted in this game.

"Working on this co-design has highlighted how interdisciplinary working in addressing public health issues is fundamental."

Lee-Ann worked alongside fellow Queen’s University students Graham Gibson, Michelle Gillen, Lara Cowan, Dana Stott, Catriona Burns and Jessica Adams to develop the game.