The Special COVID-19 Achievement Award went to the Cardiac Hub Team

Success for health trust staff

The Europa Hotel in Belfast was the setting for the Northern Ireland Healthcare Awards recently where staff from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust scooped top awards.

Awards went to the Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment Centre Team, the IBD Nursing Service Team, the Ambulatory Respiratory Hub Team, the Ankylosing Spondylitis Team, and the Cardiac Hub Team for the delivery of cardiac services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The The GP Practice/Healthcare Centre of the Year was awarded to Healthcare in Prison, Kerryann Greer, Paediatric Specialist Physiotherapist was successful in the Excellence in Allied Health Category, The Department/Outpatient of the Year went to the Renal Unit in the Ulster Hospital, the Communications Team within the Trust were Highly Commended, and Kathryn McGarrigle, Labour Ward Sister, picked up a Highly Commended award for Midwife of the Year.

1.

The Ambulatory Respiratory Hub Team scooped the Asthma/COPD Project of the Year for the implementation of a ‘Ambulatory Respiratory Hub’ service

2.

The Developments in the Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) was presented to the IBD Nursing Service Team within the Trust for their response to COVID-19 -imposed obstacles.

3.

Kathryn McGarrigle, Labour Ward Siste, picked up a Highly Commended award for Midwife of the Year. and Stephen McGarrigle from Healthcare in Prison

4.

In the Innovative Use of Digital Technology category, the Communications Team within the Trust were Highly Commended.

