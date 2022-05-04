Success for health trust staff

Awards went to the Outpatient COVID-19 Treatment Centre Team, the IBD Nursing Service Team, the Ambulatory Respiratory Hub Team, the Ankylosing Spondylitis Team, and the Cardiac Hub Team for the delivery of cardiac services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The The GP Practice/Healthcare Centre of the Year was awarded to Healthcare in Prison, Kerryann Greer, Paediatric Specialist Physiotherapist was successful in the Excellence in Allied Health Category, The Department/Outpatient of the Year went to the Renal Unit in the Ulster Hospital, the Communications Team within the Trust were Highly Commended, and Kathryn McGarrigle, Labour Ward Sister, picked up a Highly Commended award for Midwife of the Year.