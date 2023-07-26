Register
Summer sunset swim at Portstewart Strand in aid of mental health charity The Olive Branch

A mental health charity is holding a Summer Sunset Sea Dip to raise funds for its work.
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST

The Olive Branch is inviting ‘dippers’ to Portstewart Strand this Friday (July 28) at 8.30pm for a sunset swim and barbecue.

A delicious barbecue will be provided by Castaway Catering and Crusoes Catch. There will also be a raffle for a Dryrobe, kindly donated by Troggs.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from members of the Seabirds Bathing Club or via the Olive Branch Facebook page

