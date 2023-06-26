Supercar owners from across Ireland headed off to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit recently to take part in a promotional video for the Air Ambulance NI Supercar Extravaganza event taking place in July.

Lamborghini’s, McLaren’s, Aston Martin’s, and a host of other high-end supercars gathered for a morning on the racing circuit to help promote the weekend display and on track entertainment.

The event itself, which sees the local charity teaming up with Northern Ireland’s largest new and used car dealer group, Charles Hurst, will span over two days on July 29 and 30 and two locations.

The Supercar Extravaganza will begin on Saturday 29th July at the Northwest 200 Pits site, Portstewart, with a display of high-end luxury supercars available to view from 10am until 2pm.

Supercars gather for event promotion day at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, Downpatrick. Photo credit: James McDonnell

Day two, Sunday 30th July, will see the action move to Bishopscourt Racing Circuit outside Downpatrick, from 10am to 4pm.

Offering a great day out for families, car enthusiasts will have the chance to see some of the most exciting brands on the market together in one place.

Vehicles expected to feature include Lamborghinis, McLarens, Aston Martins and Ferraris. Vintage and classic car clubs are also welcome to display their vehicles at Bishopscourt.

With just five weeks to go until the big event, Air Ambulance NI is encouraging the public to purchase their tickets. Anyone who would like to attend the event or display their car, registration is open at www.airambulanceni.org/supercar-extravaganza.