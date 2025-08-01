Superhero mural supports asthma awareness in the Ulster Hospital’s children’s unit

A superhero mural, designed to create awareness and conversation around Asthma in children and young people has been unveiled in Paediatric Outpatients at the Ulster Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visually striking illustrations, designed and installed by Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, has given a ‘super’ boost to children’s Asthma action plans with colourful and memorable characters such as ‘Raya’ the Reliever, ‘Ivy’ the Inhaler and ‘Peter’ the Preventer as a way to encourage children to use their prescribed inhalers everyday and to carry their reliever inhalers with them wherever they go.

South Eastern Trust, Paediatric Asthma/Allergy Nurse, Sister Barbara Ferris shared how appreciative the department and Children’s Asthma and Allergy Service are to Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke for the remarkable installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is such a good idea, not just for the children and young people who come to our Asthma Clinic, but to all the children who are coming here for their appointments,” she said.

Children’s Asthma and Allergy Nurse Michelle Daly, Specialty Doctor, Paediatrics Dr Siobhan Doyle, Jessica Perry, NICHS Schools Health Promotion Manager ,Consultant Paediatrician Dr Katy McConnell. Ward Sister Barbara Ferris, Ward Manager Hannah Espiner, Children’s Asthma and Allergy Nurse Anne Fitzpatrick in from of the new mural. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The mural has proved a real talking point. As we know, Asthma, as a condition, is wide spread and it has been interesting to watch parents look at the mural and read the messaging as they may have Asthma too.”

Barbara continued: “We are really grateful to Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke for organising, planning and installing the mural here on the Ward. At times, the simplest form of education is the best and we can really see that with this new mural and how it works so well.”

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke Schools Health Promotion Manager, Jessica Perry added: “The artwork features the Asthma Attack Prevention Squad, Raya Reliever, Peter Preventer, Ian Inhaler, and Ivy Inhaler who tell children how they can defeat the dastardly Ashley Asthma Attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of the artwork is to reinforce the messages of what children and parents and carers can do to try and manage their asthma effectively, such as ensuring they follow their Personal Asthma Action Plans, using preventer inhalers every day and carrying reliever inhalers everywhere, but in a fun and engaging way. We hope it will also brighten up the clinic.

“Our sincere thanks to Sister Barbara Ferris who invited us to install the artwork in the waiting room to benefit patients.”