Published 14th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

Users of NHS hearing aids are being reminded of a support service available in Carrickfergus.

The RNID Near You Hearing Aid User Support Service is held on the third Monday of every month at the Open Door Centre on Bridewell Drive (10am-12pm), with the next session on September 16.

Funded by the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) of the Department of Health (NI), the service enables people to make the most of their hearing aids and manage their hearing loss effectively.

