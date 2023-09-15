Survey finds girls' happiness is at all-time low but Girlguiding can help, say local groups
The charity’s 15th annual Girls’ Attitudes Survey, supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, reveals a steady decline in girls’ happiness year-on-year and an increase in stress and anxiety since 2009.
For 15 years, Girlguiding has released its annual Girls’ Attitudes Survey documenting how girls feel about their everyday lives, the pressures they face and the issues they care about. This year's findings reveal there are areas in girls' lives that are worse than when the survey began in 2009, and they're less happy.
The number of girls who describe themselves as very happy has decreased significantly (40% in 2009 down to 17% in 2023), with the steepest decline in girls aged 7-10 (57% in 2009 compared to 28% in 2023).
The survey also revealed that 89% of girls aged 7-21 feel worried or anxious, compared to 78% in 2016, with girls’ worries ranging from appearance pressures, online harms to being sexually harassed.
Debbie McDowell, Chief Commissioner of Girlguiding Ulster said: “The results of this important survey are shockingly clear and a cause for concern. Having volunteered as a guide leader for 26 years, I’m only too aware of the pressures girls face and have seen some struggle to cope.
“However, I’ve also seen how involvement in Girlguiding can be game-changing. Join as a member or volunteer as a leader and become part of an organisation which continues to change to meet the needs of our evolving society.”