Girls’ happiness levels have reached an all-time low according to a Girlguiding survey, but the organisation says it can offer valuable support through involvement as a member or volunteer in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Volunteer guide leaders from North Antrim join the Girlguiding Ulster executive team to discuss the latest research which reveals girl’s happiness is at an all-time low. Front row - Carole Smyth, Claire Flowers, Lynn Morrow, Debbie McDowell, Barbara Acheson. Back row - Milly Greer, Claire Eakin, Ami Kirkpatrick. Credit Phil Smyth

The charity’s 15th annual Girls’ Attitudes Survey, supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, reveals a steady decline in girls’ happiness year-on-year and an increase in stress and anxiety since 2009.

For 15 years, Girlguiding has released its annual Girls’ Attitudes Survey documenting how girls feel about their everyday lives, the pressures they face and the issues they care about. This year's findings reveal there are areas in girls' lives that are worse than when the survey began in 2009, and they're less happy.

The number of girls who describe themselves as very happy has decreased significantly (40% in 2009 down to 17% in 2023), with the steepest decline in girls aged 7-10 (57% in 2009 compared to 28% in 2023).

The survey also revealed that 89% of girls aged 7-21 feel worried or anxious, compared to 78% in 2016, with girls’ worries ranging from appearance pressures, online harms to being sexually harassed.

Debbie McDowell, Chief Commissioner of Girlguiding Ulster said: “The results of this important survey are shockingly clear and a cause for concern. Having volunteered as a guide leader for 26 years, I’m only too aware of the pressures girls face and have seen some struggle to cope.