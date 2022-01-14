Swift action by SERC apprentice Niall McConnell helps to save a life

SERC apprentice Niall McConnell (left) and colleague Pearse McMahon, administered CPR and called emergency services when they discovered a man suffering cardiac arrest at the wheel of a vehicle

Niall, (20), a Level 2 Construction Plant Apprentice based at SERC’s Lisburn Campus was working on site for employer, Pat O’Donnell & Co (Portadown), distributors of Volvo Construction Equipment, at Kilroot Power Station in Carrickfergus when he helped save the life of a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel of a lorry.

Niall explained: “I was on site at Kilroot Power Station and was working on a Volvo dumper truck when myself and my workmate, Pearse McMahon, a Fitter, went outside for a break. I saw a lorry roll down the yard and crash into a barrier.

“My immediate thought was that someone had left a handbrake off, so I said to Pearse ‘I’m away over to see what had happened’. When I opened the driver’s door, I saw a man slumped across the seats and just knew that he had had a heart attack. The gentleman was unconscious, so I shouted to Pearse to come and help me. I immediately called 999, and raised the alarm with the Workshop Manager who ran to get the defibrillator.”

Niall and Pearse got the gentleman out of the vehicle onto the ground and Niall proceeded to deliver lifesaving CPR which he continued until NI Ambulance Service paramedics and the Air Ambulance arrived five minutes later.

Niall continued: “The ambulance crew thanked us for our swift action and said that what we did made the difference between life and death. Needless to say, we were delighted to see them, and I want to thank them for getting there so quickly.

“I remember learning about CPR back in Sacred Heart College, probably back in 2015 when I was in third year from our PE instructor Mr Turbitt, but I never in my wildest dreams thought I would have to use it. This has been a life changing experience for me and in my view, learning about CPR should be mandatory for everyone, as you never know when you might need to use it.

“I am so relieved that the outcome of that day was a good one. I am told the gentleman is on the mend and I wish him a speedy recovery.”